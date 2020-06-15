New Delhi: After Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani on Monday stated that his government has no plan to re-announce lockdown in the state. Notably, speculations were rife that his government may impose restrictions again as COVID-19 cases are not decreasing in the state. Also Read - COVID Crisis: By June 20, 18,000 Tests Will be Conducted Per Day in Delhi, Amit Shah at All-Party Meet

"Following the unlock from June 1, daily life is gradually becoming normal. Business and trade-related activities have also picked up in the state. In such a scenario, the state government does not have any plans to impose the lockdown again," Rupani said in a statement. He claimed that people are learning to live with the virus.

Since the last one month, on an average 400 new coronavirus cases are emerging in the state every day. Till Sunday, Gujarat reported 23,590 COVID-19 cases and 1,478 deaths due to the viral infection.

Earlier, Maharashtra CMO (Chief Minister’s office) had clarified that lockdown will not be reimposed the state.

Similarly, AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had stated that the shutdown will not be extended, even thought the situation is deteriorating.

Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami had asserted that false news was being spread over announcing another shutdown and warned of stern legal action on those spreading such rumours.

Echoing similar remarks, Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar had said that there was no question of re-imposition of the lockdown in the state.

“There will not be a lockdown anymore according to me. There has been speculation that there would be another shutdown from this month owing to a rapid rise in the number of cases,” he added.