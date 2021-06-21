New Delhi: Taking another step forward in the Unlock process, Delhi has announced several relaxations in the lockdown restrictions, effective from today. As part of the unlocking, restaurants have been permitted to stay open for longer hours and bars, which were not serving alcohol so far, have been allowed to resume business at 50% occupancy. This comes as a huge relief for the restaurant industry which has been struggling to kick-start the business. Also Read - International Yoga Day 2021: Yoga a Ray of Hope Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Says PM Modi

What are the new timings for restaurants?

"All markets, market complexes and malls shall be permitted to open between 10 AM to 8 PM. Restaurants are allowed up to 50% of the seating capacity from 8 AM to 10 PM," the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) released a statement yesterday.

In the previous phase of unlock on June 14, the Delhi government had allowed reopening of restaurants for dine-in from 10 AM to 8 PM.

Are bars open in Delhi? Will they serve alcohol?

The DDMA announced that bars are now allowed to open with 50% seating capacity from 12 PM to 10 PM. Till last week, no restaurants and pubs in Delhi were allowed to serve liquor. However, this week’s relaxation is in line with the huge demand and is expected to boost the businesses.

However, the DDMA has issued strict instructions for all businesses including shops, markets, market complexes, malls, restaurants and bars, to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols, failing which they can expect action by district magistrates, DCPs and other officers.

Restaurants, Malls Reopen in Noida, Ghaziabad

Restaurants and malls have also reopened in Delhi’s satellite cities – Noida and Ghaziabad – as part of the easing of restrictions in Uttar Pradesh. All such establishments will be allowed to function from 7 AM to 9 PM. However, the weekend lockdown will continue from 9 PM on Friday to 7 AM on Monday.