New Delhi: Sometimes a game for time pass can turn life-threatening. Moreover, lockdown is taking toll on some people's live, especially at home when husband and wife play some indoor games to pass their leisure. One such incident happened in Gujarat's Vadodara where a 24-year-old woman suffered severe spinal injuries and was later admitted to hospital after her husband started beating her mercilessly for defeating him in a game of online ludo.

The whole incident came to limelight when the woman asked her husband to play the game with her during the lockdown period at home. Her otherwise cool husband agreed to play the game with her but sooner he lost his control when he got defeated by his wife over the game.

As per media reports, the husband got into an argument with his wife and then started beating her up mercilessly to the extent that a gap emerged between her vertebrae.

Soon after the argument, the woman was taken to an orthopaedic surgeon for the treatment and later she decided to stay with her parents during the lockdown period instead of going back to her husband.

The development comes at a time when the rate of domestic violence has increased across the world because of the coronavirus lockdown.

A counsellor from the area told a news daily that the man was warned that physical torture is a crime and he could be arrested if his wife registers a complaint. However, the man later tender apology to his wife to not to register any complaint. But one written undertaking was taken from the couple.

Notably, the demand for online games has been on the rise since the lockdown was imposed in the country to fight the coronavirus.