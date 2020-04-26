New Delhi: As India entered into fifth week of lockdown, there was a glimmer of hope as the government claimed that daily increase in cases has declined considerably. Besides, the country’s recovery rate has improved to 20.66 per cent and more than 5,000 people have been cured of the deadly virus. Also Read - 'Whatever is Possible Will be Done Soon': Uddhav Thackeray's Assurance to Migrants

The Union Health Ministry also informed that there are 80 districts that have reported no new COVID-19 cases. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the ministry further claimed that the chain of transmission is being broken by the collective efforts of people and administration.

When PM Modi had announced the nationwide lockdown on March 24, the daily growth rate of COVID-19 cases was 21.4 per cent. Govt officials have claimed that had the pandemic spread at the same rate India would had 2 lakh cases.

Dr VK Paul, Niti Aayog member and Chairman of Empowered Group 1 said that lockdown has been effective in slowing the doubling rate of COVID-19 infection and saving lives. C K Mishra, the chairman of Empowered Group Two, said that one crucial weapon India employed during the 30-day lockdown period is ‘RT-PCR’ test, which helped in ‘ascertainment if one has contracted the disease or not.