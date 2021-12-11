New Delhi: The central government has suggested more curbs, including night curfews in districts recording high Covid positivity rate in past two weeks, to the states. In a letter to Chief Secretaries/Administrators of all states/UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that 27 districts in 10 states/UTs, which have been reporting high Covid positivity rates in the past two weeks, need to be monitored very closely.Also Read - Karnataka May Impose Additional Curbs Soon Due to Rising COVID Cases. Read CM Bommai's Latest Statement

“With the recent trend of sustained and overall decline in Covid-19 cases in the country, we are critically placed in our fight against the pandemic. Eight districts in three states have been reporting more than 10 per cent positivity rates in the past two weeks. As many as 19 districts in seven states and union territories (UTs) have been reporting positivity rates between 5 per cent and 10 per cent in the past two weeks. Thus, these 27 districts need to be monitored closely,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote in his letter to the states. Also Read - Centre Imposes Night curfew in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu Till This Date Amid Omicron Scare

The letter informed that a framework based on the test positivity rate or bed occupancy rate (test positivity rate more than or equal to 10 per cent or more than 60 per cent bed occupancy on either oxygen supported or ICU beds) was provided to the states. “It is imperative for all states and UTs to maintain a strict watch on the situation with focused district level measures for containment of clusters of new positive cases as per guidelines. In case of any district reporting a surge in Covid cases or rise in the positivity rates, intensive action and local containment as per the containment framework must be initiated,” the letter said. Also Read - West Bengal Relaxes Night Curfew Ahead Of IND vs NZ T20 Match At Eden Gardens | Check Revised Timing

Containment measures in areas with TPR above 10%

The strategic containment interventions in identified areas with test positivity rate of more than or equal to 10 per cent or more than 60 per bed occupancy on either oxygen supported or ICU beds include night curfews, restricting the intermingling of people, prohibition of congregations, curtailment of attendees in marriages and funerals and last rites, etc.

Ramping up testing and surveillance

Testing and surveillance interventions include ramping up testing and active case search, testing of all influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory infection cases through rapid antigen tests and re-testing by RT-PCR of symptomatic rapid antigen negative tests. Strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour at all places and times must be rigorously enforced and aggressively monitored. Violators will be punished under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions, the order stated.

Need for stringent containment actions

Adequate advance information to the community highlighting the need for stringent containment actions to achieve community involvement and support are also mandated in the framework issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the letter added.

(With inputs from IANS)