‘Locked car,’ grabbed arm’: Gurugram woman shares cab ordeal over fare dispute

According to the woman's post, the incident took place around 4.45 am after the woman arrived at Delhi airport and booked the Uber cab to her house in Gurugram.

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New Delhi: In a concerning development, a woman travelling from Delhi airport to Gurugram in a cab has narrated a harrowing ordeal on X, accusing an Uber driver of misbehaving and locking her inside the car after she refused to pay more than the fare shown in the app. Her post prompted social media users to express safety concerns and police to take note of the alleged incident.

According to her post, the incident took place around 4.45 am after the woman arrived at Delhi airport and booked the Uber cab to her house in Gurugram.

The fare displayed on the app was around Rs 625 before the start of the ride. However, after the trip concluded, the driver allegedly showed her a screenshot of a fare quote of Rs 1,479 from Rapido and demanded the same fare.

When the woman, a software engineer, pointed out that the screenshot was from Rapido and not Uber, the driver allegedly insisted that she pay the same amount as displayed by Rapido for this route. The woman told him that she had already paid Rs 625.

“After this, the driver locked the car and refused to let me retrieve her luggage unless I paid Rs 1,479. When I tried to take my belongings, he held my arm and shut the front-seat window to prevent me from removing it.

“I eventually managed to retrieve my luggage and tried to enter my house. However, the driver followed me and abused me. He did not stop but also began climbing the gate of my house and threatened me”, the woman said in her post.

She also tagged Uber support in her post and sought concrete action. She also urged the platform to preserve the trip and driver records. In her post, several users urged Uber to take immediate action.

“What has been described is deeply concerning and has no place on the Uber platform. Such behaviour violates our Community Guidelines, and we have removed the driver’s access to the Uber app. We stand ready to support law enforcement authorities with any information they may require”, Uber said in an official statement.

A senior police officer said that they are trying to reach out to her and action will be taken as per the law following her complaint. “We have not received any complaint from the woman yet. We take cognisance of her social media post and are investigating the matter”, said a senior police officer.

(With PTI Inputs)