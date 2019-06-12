Shamli (U.P.): A television journalist, who was covering a train derailment story, was thrashed by GRP Personnel in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night. After the journalist was thrashed, he was later allegedly dragged to GRP police station in Shamli.

The journalist claimed that the phone he used for covering the rail derailment story was seized by the police personnel.

“While covering the story, I was beaten up by the police present there in the civil uniform and dragged me to the police station, which was 200 metres away from the place of incident, and hurled abuses,” claimed the journalist.

#WATCH Shamli: GRP personnel thrash a journalist who was covering the goods train derailment near Dhimanpura tonight. He says, “They were in plain clothes. One hit my camera&it fell down. When I picked it up they hit&abused me. I was locked up, stripped&they urinated in my mouth” pic.twitter.com/nS4hiyFF1G — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 11, 2019

Rakesh Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO), Government Railway Police (GRP) and constable Sunil Kumar, who were involved in the whole incident, have been suspended.

उक्त प्रकरण में तत्काल प्रभाव से इंस्पेक्टर जीआरपी शामली राकेश कुमार व आरक्षी संजय पवार को लाइन हाजिर कर दिया गया है। — SP GRP MORADABAD (@spgrpmoradabad) June 12, 2019

Yesterday, the Supreme Court ordered to release another journalist, Prashant Kanojia, after he was arrested by the UP police for ‘defamatory post’ on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Kanojia was arrested on Sunday at Hazratganj police station for allegedly uploading a video on Twitter where a woman can be making claims about a marriage proposal to the Uttar Pradesh CM.

The top court, while ordering his release, observed, “Liberty of citizen is sacrosanct and non-negotiable. It is guaranteed by the constitution and it cannot be infringed.”