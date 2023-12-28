Locker Facility Set Up In Ram Temple Premises For Devotees As Ayodhya Gears Up For BIG Day; Check Timings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22. Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Ayodhya: The soon-to-be-inaugurated Ayodhya Ram Temple will have state-of-the-art facilities for devotees in its complex as it aims to provide modern amenities and services, ensuring a comfortable and enriching experience for an estimated 25,000 pilgrims. As par locker facility manager Prince Pathak, Devotees visiting Amava Ram Temple in Ayodhya will now be able to deposit their belongings in locker free of cost. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “This facility with over 700 lockers is available from 6am to 8pm. Cameras are installed for the safety of devotees’ belongings kept here.”

#WATCH | A locker facility has been set up in Ayodhya Ram temple premises for devotees Locker facility manager, Prince Pathak says, “This facility with over 700 lockers is available from 6am to 8pm. Cameras are installed for the safety of devotees’ belongings kept here.” pic.twitter.com/qIv8BIxVN5 — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2023

WATCH: Nripendra Misra, chairman of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction Committee, inspecting the progress of the construction works in the Ram temple premises in UP’s Ayodhya

#WATCH | Nripendra Misra, chairman of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction Committee, today inspected the progress of the construction works in the Ram temple premises in UP’s Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/46syvgOT2a — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2023

The consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmobhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya will be held over a span of seven days starting from January 16, temple officials said. On January 16, the host appointed by the temple trust, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra will conduct the atonement ceremony. The ‘Dashvidh’ bath, Vishnu worship and offering of cow will be held on the banks of Saryu river.

Following that, on January 17, a procession carrying the idol of Ram Lalla will reach Ayodhya. Devotees carrying Saryu water in Mangal Kalash will be reaching the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

On January 18, formal rituals will kick off with the Ganesh Ambika puja, Varun puja, Matrika puja, Brahmin Varan and Vastu Puja.

On January 19, the holy fire will be lit, followed by the establishment of ‘Navagraha’ and a ‘havan’ (holy ritual surrounding the fire).The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple will be washed with Saryu water on January 20, after which the Vaastu Shanti and ‘Annadhivas’ rituals will take place.

On January 21, the Ram Lalla idol will be bathed in 125 urns and will finally be laid to rest. On the final day, January 22, after the morning puja, the deity of Ram Lala will be consecrated in ‘Mrigashira Nakshatra’ in the afternoon.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.