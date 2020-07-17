Lockdown Extension News: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday announced that the state government has decided to lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays, to curb the spread of coronavirus. He said that a detailed guideline in this regard will be issued soon. Also Read - Unlock 3: After International Flights, Cinema Halls to be Opened Next? Guidelines Being Readied

Earlier this week, the Udham Singh Nagar district administration in Uttarakhand had announced a 48-hour total lockdown in Rudrapur Municipal Corporation area and adjacent rural areas. The lockdown that began at 12 AM on July 13/14 and will conclude today.

Prior to that, the state government had announced a lockdown in Kashipur Municipal Corporation till the midnight of July 12-13.

On July 12, the Uttar Pradesh government had announced strict lockdown across the state on weekends. "All markets are allowed to remain open from Monday to Friday and during the weekends they'll remain shut as sanitization process will be undertaken there", the notification issued by CM Yogi on read.

“The lockdown on weekends will be implemented from the coming Saturday and Sunday especially in the crowded areas. It (lockdown) will be in place for the month of July at least. The markets and offices will remain closed on these days. However, the banks will remain open,” Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi told PTI.