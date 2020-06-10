New Delhi: Locust swarms were seen descending in the Pench Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra on Tuesday, sending a stern warning to the central watchdog for another potential attack weeks after the grasshopper outbreak took over Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Also Read - Monsoon Advances Further as Mercury Soars Above 40 Degrees in Delhi, Parts of North India

Centre’s Locust Warning Organization said it will press into service 25 drones and buy 60 more vehicle-mounted insecticide spraying machines to counter the attack of locust swarms in the near future. Also Read - Rajasthan Minister Promotes State Tourism With #SafaWithTwitter Trend, Campaign Goes Viral | See Pics

Authorities are worried that millions of locusts may enter India again along with monsoon winds from the Arabian Sea to destroy kharif crops. Also Read - 'Mission Begin Again': BMC Makes Amendments to Circular For Re-opening Mumbai | Read Changes Here

“The locust swarms may attack in late June and early July. There is every possibility that locust swarms will come towards India from African countries along with monsoon winds rising from the Arabian Sea,” said K L Gurjar, Deputy Director of the Faridabad-based Locust Warning Organisation (LWO).

The summer and rainy weather is reportedly favourable for the locusts to reproduce and multiply in number and they move from one place to another during this time, travelling nearly 150 km in a day.

The swarms entered Rajasthan in April from Pakistan, where it had migrated from Iran last year. The migratory pests then started spreading to areas across the western states, slowly entering the Vidharba region on eastern Maharashtra, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, helped by strong winds.

While the country is already struggling to get back on its feet amid the coronavirus lockdown, a locust infestation could cause further devastation to the agri-economy.