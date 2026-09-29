Lohagad Fort murder case: Father reveals Ketan tattooed Siya’s name on neck as surprise

Lohagad Fort Murder Case: Ketan Agarwal’s father has revealed new details that show the deceased’s love for his fiancée, Siya Goyal. Agarwal’s father revealed that his son got Siya’s name tattooed on his neck to surprise her on her birthday. Recalling the days before the incident, Vishal Agarwal stated that his wife and Ketan were both excited about Siya’s birthday and were planning a party but they had no indication that she was plotting Ketan’s murder.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.