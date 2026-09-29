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Lohagad Fort murder case: Father reveals Ketan tattooed Siya’s name on neck as surprise

Ketan Agarwal had a special surprise for Siya Goyal on her birthday, before he was allegedly pushed off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune by her and her associate on June 18.

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Published: September 29, 2026, 5:50 PM IST
keta agarwal siya goyal Lohagad Fort
Lohagad Fort murder case: Father reveals Ketan tattooed Siya’s name on neck as surprise | Image: ANI

Lohagad Fort Murder Case: Ketan Agarwal’s father has revealed new details that show the deceased’s love for his fiancée, Siya Goyal. Agarwal’s father revealed that his son got Siya’s name tattooed on his neck to surprise her on her birthday. Recalling the days before the incident, Vishal Agarwal stated that his wife and Ketan were both excited about Siya’s birthday and were planning a party but they had no indication that she was plotting Ketan’s murder.

Read more: New details revealed in Ketan Agarwal's murder case as fake social media account, ChatGPT reportedly used

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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