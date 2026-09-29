Lohagad Fort murder case: Father reveals Ketan tattooed Siya’s name on neck as surprise

Ketan Agarwal had a special surprise for Siya Goyal on her birthday, before he was allegedly pushed off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune by her and her associate on June 18.

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Lohagad Fort murder case: Father reveals Ketan tattooed Siya’s name on neck as surprise | Image: ANI

Lohagad Fort Murder Case: Ketan Agarwal’s father has revealed new details that show the deceased’s love for his fiancée, Siya Goyal. Agarwal’s father revealed that his son got Siya’s name tattooed on his neck to surprise her on her birthday. Recalling the days before the incident, Vishal Agarwal stated that his wife and Ketan were both excited about Siya’s birthday and were planning a party but they had no indication that she was plotting Ketan’s murder.