New Delhi: The chairperson of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi will swear-in as Member of Parliament today. In 2014, the Lok Sabha secretariat had made an exception for the former Congress president to take oath after the ministers to reflect her seniority, but no special gesture was extended this time.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all Union ministers took the oath followed by MPs including Congress president, Rahul Gandhi, in alphabetical order of states.

Took oath as a Member of Parliament. It is an honour to serve in Parliament and I look forward to healthy deliberations with fellow MPs. pic.twitter.com/oCXqLk3Qkm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2019

Union Minister and Member of Parliament from Amethi constituency, Smriti Irani received the longest applause while she took the oath.

My 4th consecutive term as a Member of the #LokSabha begins today. Representing Wayanad, Kerala, I begin my new innings in Parliament by taking my oath this afternoon, affirming that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India 🇮🇳 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 17, 2019

Before the first session of 17th Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Modi addressed the media and asked the opposition to actively speak and participate in House proceedings without bothering about their numbers.

He also said that there are new hopes and dreams with the beginning of the session as this Lok Sabha elections saw the highest number of women voters and women MPs.

Prime Modi requested all parties to support the decisions of the government which are in favour of people and said that the party will try to uphold the dignity of the house in these five years.

He pointed out that “after several decades, a government has won an absolute majority for the second term. People have given us the chance to serve the country again. I request all the parties to support the decisions that are in favour of people.”

“Paksh, vipaksh se zada nishpaksh ka spirit mehtv rakhta hai. Hum aane wale 5 saloon ke liye is sadan ki garima ko upar uthane ka prayas karenge,” said PM Modi.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Virendra Kumar took oath as pro tem Speaker of 17th Lok Sabha, at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Election of the Speaker will take place on June 19.