Lok Sabha, Assembly Bypolls 2022: Bypolls to 3 Lok Sabha and 7 Assembly seats across five states and Delhi are set to be held on Thursday. The three Lok Sabha seats going to polls are Azamgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, and Sangrur in Punjab. The seven assembly seats are Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, Mandar in Jharkhand, Atmakur in Andhra Pradesh and Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma and Jabarajnagar in Tripura. The counting of votes is set to take place on June 26.

While it will be a prestige battle for Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and party stalwart Azam Khan in their own backyards in Uttar Pradesh, a big test lies ahead of Tripura's new Chief Minister Manik Saha as he will be facing his first Assembly election.

Lok Sabha, Assembly Bypolls 2022: States going to polls

Tripura (4 Assembly seats) – Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar

Punjab (1 Lok Sabha seat) – Sangrur

Uttar Pradesh (2 Lok Sabha seats) – Azamgarh and Rampur

Delhi (1 Assembly seat) – Rajinder Nagar

Jharkhand (1 Assembly seat) – Mandar

Andhra Pradesh (1 Assembly seat) – Atmakur

Details of the states going for Bypolls

Sangrur, Punjab Bypolls

On the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat, which fell vacant after Bhagwant Mann became the chief minister, the AAP has nominated Gurmail Singh, while the Congress has fielded Dalvir Singh Goldy and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kewal Dhillon. Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) has fielded its chief Simranjit Singh Mann against Shiromani Akali Dal's Kamaldeep Kaur.

Delhi Bypolls

Rajindar Nagar Assembly seat in the national capital fell vacant after MLA Raghav Chadha got elected to Rajya Sabha last month. BJP fielded Rajesh Bhatia, while Congress announced Prem Lata as its candidate for the seat. On the other hand, AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak was confident that the ‘votes will come in favour of the party.’

Uttar Pradesh Bypolls

Two Lok Sabha seats are going for bypolls in Uttar Pradesh. While the Rampur seat fell vacant as Azam Khan won the elections from the Rampur assembly seat, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav won the Karhal Assembly seat leaving the Azamgarh seat vacant.

Tripura Bypolls

A total of four seats will go to bypolls in the Northeastern state including Borodvali town, Agartala, Surma and Jubarajnagar. In Tripura, chief minister Manik Saha is pitted against Congress’s Asish Kumar Saha in Town Bordowali. In Agartala, former BJP MLA Sudip Roy Barman is contesting on the Congress ticket against BJP’s Dr Ashok Sinha and CPM’s Krishna Majumder.

Andhra Pradesh Bypolls

In Andhra Pradesh’s Atmakur, vacated after MLA Mekapati Goutham Reddy died, the YSR Congress has nominated his brother Vikram Reddy. The TDP, is not contesting and the BJP has fielded G Bharat Kumar Yadav.

Jharkhand Bypolls

In Jharkhand’s Mandar, vacated after former minister Bandhu Tirkey was convicted in a disproportionate assets case, the Congress has fielded Tirkey’s daughter Shilpi Neha while the BJP has fielded Gangotri Kujur.