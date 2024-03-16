live

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Schedule LIVE Updates: Election Commission To Announce Poll Dates, Phases At 3PM

Lok Sabha Elections Schedule 2024 LIVE Updates: Stay tuned for LIVE updates on the Lok Sabha elections 2024 as the Election Commission of India reveals the detailed schedule and guidelines for the upcoming electoral exercise.

Updated: March 16, 2024 1:39 PM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Lok Sabha Elections Schedule LIVE Updates: EC To Announce Lok Sabha Poll Dates, Phases Today At 3PM
Lok Sabha Elections Schedule LIVE Updates: EC To Announce Lok Sabha Poll Dates, Phases Today At 3PM
Lok Sabha Election Schedule 2024 Live Updates: The Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar-led Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday. The much-anticipated announcement will be made during a press conference in New Delhi at 3PM, where the election body will disclose crucial details such as the dates, phases, and result declaration. The declaration of the Lok Sabha election date for 2024 follows the recent appointment of two new Election Commissioners – Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu. After the announcement of the Lok Sabha election date for 2024, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into effect. This means that political parties, candidates, and the government must adhere to the guidelines set by the ECI regarding their speeches, announcements, election manifestos, and other related activities.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates on the Lok Sabha elections 2024 as the Election Commission of India reveals the detailed schedule and guidelines for the upcoming electoral exercise.

Live Updates

  • Mar 16, 2024 1:39 PM IST

    Singer Anuradha Paudwal joins BJP

    On joining BJP, singer Anuradha Paudwal says, “I am happy that I am joining the government which has a deep connection with Sanatan (Dharma). It is my good fortune that I am joining BJP today.”

  • Mar 16, 2024 1:20 PM IST

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Schedule LIVE Updates: Despite ECI’s warning, 30,000 non-bailable warrants in Bengal yet to be executed

    Despite a strong note of caution from the Election Commission of India (ECI) a whopping 30,000 Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) for arrest in West Bengal are yet to be executed, sources said on Saturday.

    They added that even as the ECI is scheduled to announce on Saturday the polling and counting dates for the Lok Sabha elections, the total number of NBWs yet to be executed in West Bengal is above 30,000.

    Sources also said that in Kolkata alone, the number of NBWs yet to be executed is over 3,000.

    Senior bureaucrats attached to the state government fear another slap on the wrist from the ECI on this issue, considering that the state’s law and order situation has been under the poll panel’s lens for quite some time in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. (IANS)

  • Mar 16, 2024 12:21 PM IST

    Lok Sabha Elections Schedule LIVE Updates: CWC To Finalise Election Manifesto on March 19

    Congress Working Committee will hold a meeting in Delhi on March 19 to finalise the manifesto for Lok Sabha polls and discuss strategy for the elections.

  • Mar 16, 2024 12:10 PM IST

    Lok Sabha Elections Schedule LIVE Updates: India’s electorate to touch 1 billion?

    According to the Electoral Commission’s voter rolls, the total electorate in the country is expected to reach one billion (100 crore) individuals, representing approximately 12.5 percent of the global population, the Indian Express reported.

  • Mar 16, 2024 12:09 PM IST

    Lok Sabha Elections Schedule LIVE Updates: What is Model Code of Conduct?

    The Model Code of Conduct outlines guidelines for political parties, candidates, and parties in power during elections. It covers various aspects such as general conduct, holding meetings, poll day activities, and the functioning of the ruling party. This code is implemented from the announcement of the election schedule by the Election Commission until the completion of the electoral process. It ensures fair and ethical practices in the electoral process, promoting transparency and accountability. Adhering to these guidelines is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the electoral system and upholding democratic values.

  • Mar 16, 2024 11:29 AM IST

    Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Date, announcement, ‘Mere Bharat, Mera Parivar’ campaign song released

    Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections date announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a new campaign titled ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ (Together with all, development for all). In a video shared on the social media platform X, PM Modi emphasizes that every Indian citizen is part of his family, a message aimed at countering the ‘no family’ jibe from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav during a recent rally.

  • Mar 16, 2024 8:58 AM IST

    Lok Sabha Elections Schedule LIVE Updates: What time is the EC press conference?

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a press conference at 3:00 PM to announce the schedule of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

  • Mar 16, 2024 8:42 AM IST

    Lok Sabha Elections Schedule LIVE Updates: Who is Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, new Election Commissioner

    A retired IAS officer of the 1988 batch from Uttarakhand cadre, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu served as the Secretary to the Lokpal. He was appointed as the EC on February 3 this year, on contract basis for a period of one year. His term was till February 4, 2025.

    As part of the Central government, he has served in the Ministry of Education (formerly known as the Ministry of Human Resource Development).

  • Mar 16, 2024 8:23 AM IST

    Lok Sabha Elections Schedule LIVE Updates: What time is the EC press conference?

    Lok Sabha elections date 2024 LIVE: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a press conference at 3:00 PM to announce the schedule of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

  • Mar 16, 2024 8:13 AM IST

    Lok Sabha Elections Schedule LIVE Updates: Who won the Lok Sabha election 2019?

    The General Elections of 2019 witnessed the BJP-led NDA alliance achieving a landslide victory by securing 353 out of the total 543 official seats. With BJP alone claiming 303 seats, a clear majority was established. On the other hand, the main opposing party, the Indian National Congress, saw a modest increase in seat count from 44 in 2014 to 52 in 2019.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.