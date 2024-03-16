Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates Announced: Check State-wise Full Schedule, Other Details Here

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The announcement from the EC comes as the term of the current Lok Sabha will end on June 16 and a new House has to be constituted before the mentioned date.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Schedule Latest Updates

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Latest News: The Election Commission on Saturday announced the full schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The full schedule for four assembly elections was also announced by the EC. Along with Lok Sabha elections, four states that are going to polls include Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Odisha and Arunachal Pradesh.

During the press conference, CEC Rajeev Kumar said there are 97 crore registered voters, 10.5 lakhs polling stations, 1.5 crores polling officials and security staff, 55 lakhs EVMs, 4 lakhs vehicles. He added that there are 1.82 crore first-time voters in the electoral rolls and highlighted the importance of youth in the growth and development of the country.

Rajiv Kumar said that in 12 states the ratio of women voters is higher than men voters.

The Election Commission is likely to reduce the number of phases for the Lok Sabha elections as the internal security situation has notably improved with Jammu and Kashmir adjusting to the abrogation of Article 370.

Earlier, the EC in a post on X said, “Press Conference by Election Commission to announce the schedule for #GeneralElections2024 and some State Assemblies will be held at 3 pm tomorrow ie Saturday, 16th March. It will be live streamed on social media platforms of the ECI”.

The Lok Sabha Elections in 2019 were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 and the results were announced on May 23. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP-led National Democratic (NDA) scripted a landslide victory with a total of 303 seats, leaving the grand-old party behind at 52 seats.

