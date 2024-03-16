Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates Out; Gurugram to Vote On May 25, Noida on This Date

Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Election Commission of India(ECI) has finally announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls today, Saturday, March 16, 2024. During the press conference conducted by the Election Commission of India(ECI), Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced that the general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases from April 19. The voting for the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi will be conducted on May 25 in the sixth, which is the second phase, of the Lok Sabha election, the schedule of which was announced by the Election Commission of India on Saturday. Check Lok Sabha Election dates for Delhi 2024.

Lok Sabha Election in Delhi 2024: Date, schedule, constituency details

Schedule no: 6

No of PCs going to poll 7

Issue of Notification: 29-04-2024

Last Date for filing Nominations: 06-05-2024

Scrutiny of Nominations: 7-05-2024

Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: 09-05-2024

Date of Poll: 25-05-2024

Counting of Votes: 04-06-2024

Date before which the election shall be Completed: 06-06-2024

Delhi, Gurugram to vote on May 25, Noida on April 26

It’s worth mentioning that Gurugram, along side Delhi, is scheduled to hold elections together in the sixth phase on May 25. Meanwhile, voting in Noida is set for the second phase on April 26.

Lok Sabha Election in Uttar Pradesh 2024: Date, schedule, constituency details

Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in 7 phases; Phase 1 elections will be held on April 19, and the last date for making nominations is March 27.

Schedule no: 1A

No of PCs going to poll 8

Issue of Notification: 20-03-2024

Last Date for filing Nominations: 27-03-2024

Scrutiny of Nominations: 28-03-2024

Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: 30-03-2024

Date of Poll: 19-04-2024

Counting of Votes: 04-06-2024

Date before which the election shall be Completed: 06-06-2024

Schedule no: 2A

No of PCs going to poll 8

Issue of Notification: 28-03-2024

Last Date for filing Nominations: 04-04-2024

Scrutiny of Nominations: 05-04-2024

Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: 08-04-2024

Date of Poll: 26-04-2024

Counting of Votes: 04-06-2024

Date before which the election shall be Completed: 06-06-2024

Schedule no: 3

No of PCs going to poll 10

Issue of Notification: 12-04-2024

Last Date for filing Nominations: 19-04-2024

Scrutiny of Nominations: 20-04-2024

Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: 22-04-2024

Date of Poll: 07-04-2024

Counting of Votes: 04-06-2024

Date before which the election shall be Completed: 06-06-2024

Schedule no: 4

No of PCs going to poll 13

Issue of Notification: 18-04-2024

Last Date for filing Nominations: 25-04-2024

Scrutiny of Nominations: 26-04-2024

Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: 29-04-2024

Date of Poll: 13-04-2024

Counting of Votes: 04-06-2024

Date before which the election shall be Completed: 06-06-2024

Schedule no: 5

No of PCs going to poll 14

Issue of Notification: 26-04-2024

Last Date for filing Nominations: 03-05-2024

Scrutiny of Nominations: 04-05-2024

Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: 06-05-2024

Date of Poll: 20-04-2024

Counting of Votes: 04-06-2024

Date before which the election shall be Completed: 06-06-2024

Schedule no: 6

No of PCs going to poll 14

Issue of Notification: 29-04-2024

Last Date for filing Nominations: 06-05-2024

Scrutiny of Nominations: 07-05-2024

Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: 09-05-2024

Date of Poll: 25-05-2024

Counting of Votes: 04-06-2024

Date before which the election shall be Completed: 06-06-2024

Schedule no: 7

No of PCs going to poll 13

Issue of Notification: 07-05-2024

Last Date for filing Nominations: 14-05-2024

Scrutiny of Nominations: 15-05-2024

Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: 17-05-2024

Date of Poll: 01-06-2024

Counting of Votes: 04-06-2024

Date before which the election shall be Completed: 06-06-2024

CEC Rajiv Kumar said that strict directions have been given to District Magistrates and SPs to ensure level playing field. CAPF to be deployed adequately & assisted by Integrated control rooms in each district. Check posts & drones to ensure vigil. Ensuring voters’ trust is paramount. Violence in elections is unacceptable. Impersonators to be swiftly punished. Transparency in permissions to parties/candidates through SUVIDHA portal.

ECI has offered 27 apps and portals for all stakeholders. cVigil empowers citizens to report MCC violations and assured action within 100 mts. KYC app facilitates informed voting. A revamped results portal to enhance the experience on results day.

He further mentioned that the poll body is sensitive to environmentally sustainable elections. “We are making efforts to minimise single-use plastic and encourage eco-friendly practices in the election process,” he said. CEC Kumar informed that to curb the flow of illicit money, the poll body has held extensive reviews with enforcement agencies. “Cash movement worth around Rs 3,400 crore was restricted in the last 11 state assembly elections in Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Tripura,” CEC Kumar said.

