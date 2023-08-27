Home

People From UP, Chhattisgarh Believe Nitish Kumar Is Worthy Candidate For PM Post: Bihar Minister Shravan Kumar

"People from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are discussing that Nitish Kumar is a worthy candidate for the post of prime minister," Bihar minister Shravan Kumar said.

There have been speculations that Nitish Kumar may contest 2024 Lok Sabha Election from Phulpur constituency. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Bihar minister Shravan Kumar said people from the state, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh believe that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is a ‘worthy candidate’ for the post of prime minister. Shravan Kumar said Nitish Kumar, however, does not aspire to become the prime minister but wants the INDIA bloc (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) – the opposition alliance formed to counter the BJP-led government at the centre – to form the government after 2024 Lok Sabha Election.

“Nitish Kumar himself does not aspire to become the prime minister. His target is that the INDIA alliance should form the government after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. People from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are discussing that Nitish Kumar is a worthy candidate for the post of prime minister,” Shravan Kumar was quoted as saying in a report by news agency ANI.

Will Nitish Kumar Contest Lok Sabha Election From Phulpur Seat?

As speculations have been rife that Nitish Kumar may contest the 2024 Lok Sabha Election, Shravan Kumar said “no decision” has been taken yet. “No decision has been taken yet if Nitish Kumar will contest Lok Sabha elections from Phulpur constituency,” Shravan Kumar said.

