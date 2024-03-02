Home

Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List: Ajay Bhatt To Contest From Nainital – Check Complete List Here

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP announced first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Check Uttarakhand list here.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP has announced its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

1. Tehri Garhwal- Smt. Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah

2. Shri Ajay Tamta- Almora

3. Shri Ajay Bhatt- Nainital- Udhamsingh Nagar

