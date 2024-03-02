By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List: Ajay Bhatt To Contest From Nainital – Check Complete List Here
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP announced first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Check Uttarakhand list here.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP has announced its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Here is the complete first list.
Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List
1. Tehri Garhwal- Smt. Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah
2. Shri Ajay Tamta- Almora
3. Shri Ajay Bhatt- Nainital- Udhamsingh Nagar
