Second Longest! 2024 Lok Sabha Polls to Last for 44 Days: Here’s Why Extending Into June

Election Commission has announced the schedule for General Elections. The voting for the first phase will be held on April 19 and the second on April 26. Here’s why the polls have been extended to June.

New Delhi: The Election Commission announced the schedule for the 18th Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. With the announcement the battle ground is set in which political parties will lock horns and try to win as much Lok Sabha seats as possible to decide who will sit on the Prime Minister Chair. The elections will be held in seven phase just like the precious general elections which were held in 2019. Notably, world’s largest democratic exercise will extend into the peak summer month of June for the second time.

