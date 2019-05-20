New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena alliance is geared for a sweeping victory this Lok Sabha Elections in Maharashtra although there are predictions of minor losses owing to farmer distress and unemployment in the state. (Catch Complete Coverage of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Here)

Times Now-VMR poll tracker predicted that the BJP-Sena will get 38 seats while the Congress-NCP will get 10 seats. C-Voter predicted BJP-Sena to get 38 seats and Congress-NCP to get 10 seats.

India Today-Axis poll predicted that BJP-Sena will get 40 seats while Congress-NCP will get 8 seats. Polls of Polls predicted that BJP-Sena will get 37 seats and their rivals, 11 seats.

ABP News-Nielson and India TV-CNX have predicted 34 seats to the BJP-Sena partnership and 14 to Congress-NCP.

The state went to polls in four phases in 48 constituencies and there are two major alliances, BJP-Shiv Sena and the rivals, Congress and Sharad Pawar led National Congress Party (NCP).

In March this year, Shiv Sena and the BJP announced their alliance in grandiose and celebrations overcoming their strained ties and grand claims of going solo. Shortly following the announcement, Congress MLA Ashok Chavan and NCP President Sharad Pawar declared their alliance.

The grand alliances will prove significant to the election results at the Centre.

While the exit polls predicted a clear win for BJP-Sena alliance, several issues of farmer distress and the growing unemployment have caused a fall in the number of seats. The growing distress which caused several farmer protests across India since November 2018 is bound to affect the final tally of seats of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nationwide.

However, according to the exit poll predictions, it will cause minimal damage to the party alliance in the state.

The predictions also suggest that the Congress-NCP alliance will win 6-8 seats in the state.

In 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP-Sena had captured 43 of the 48 seats and it is confident of bagging as many seats this year.