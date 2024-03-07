Lok Sabha Election: Naveen Patnaik’s BJD To Contest 13 Seats, BJP In 8: Report

The BJD had severed ties with the BJP-led NDA back in 2009 following disagreements during seat-sharing negotiations after an 11-year-long political partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik in Sambalpur on Feb 3, 2024 (File Photo:ANI)

Amidst the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and state assembly elections in Odisha, speculations are rife about a possible reunion between the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJD had severed ties with the BJP-led NDA back in 2009 following disagreements during seat-sharing negotiations after an 11-year-long political partnership.

According to a India Today report, sources within the BJD have hinted that the party may consider offering 13 Lok Sabha seats to the BJP, while retaining eight for themselves. On the other hand, the BJP is reportedly eyeing nine Lok Sabha seats and 55 seats in the Odisha assembly elections. Currently, the BJP holds eight Lok Sabha seats and 23 MLAs in the state assembly.

The potential re-alliance between the BJD and BJP could significantly impact the political landscape in Odisha and shape the dynamics of the upcoming elections. Both parties seem to be exploring the possibility of joining forces once again, although no formal announcement has been made yet.

BJD Leaders Discuss Potential Alliance with BJP in Three-Hour Meeting

In a significant development, BJD leaders gathered for a lengthy three-hour meeting at Naveen Niwas, the official residence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar. Simultaneously, Odisha BJP leaders held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda in New Delhi, focusing on election-related matters, including the possibility of forming an alliance with the BJD, as per various media reports.

During the meeting, BJD’s vice president and MLA Debi Prasad Mishra confirmed that talks about a potential collaboration with the BJP took place.

A press release jointly issued by Debi Mishra and BJD senior general secretary Arun Kumar Sahoo revealed that the meeting entailed extensive discussions among senior leaders regarding the strategic approach for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.

