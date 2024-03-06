Lok Sabha Election: Priyanka Gandhi To Make Electoral Debut From Raebareli, Rahul To Contest From Amethi And Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi's entry into the political arena marks a significant shift in the dynamics of the Congress party's leadership, setting the stage for a new chapter for the party.

New Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is all set to make her electoral debut from Raebareli, the party’s stronghold in Uttar Pradesh sources told NDTV on Wednesday. This decision comes as a significant move by the Congress party to strengthen its presence in the state. In a parallel development, Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president, will be contesting from Amethi, another crucial constituency in Uttar Pradesh, which he lost to the BJP’s Smriti Irani in the 2019 elections. Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, will return to the Congress’ other UP stronghold – Amethi – which he lost to the BJP’s Smriti Irani in 2019. Additionally, Gandhi will also be contesting from Wayanad in Kerala, his current seat.

The decision to field Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Raebareli underscores the party’s confidence in her leadership abilities and her connect with the people of Uttar Pradesh. Similarly, Rahul Gandhi’s return to Amethi signals his commitment to the constituency and the party’s efforts to regain lost ground.

Priyanka’s much-anticipated foray into electoral politics has finally materialized, following the announcement made by her mother, former party chief Sonia Gandhi. Sonia Gandhi revealed that she would not be contesting for re-election from Raebareli, a constituency she has successfully represented five times in the past.

Notably, in the 2019 elections, Sonia Gandhi emerged as the sole Congress leader to secure a Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

