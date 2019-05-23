Jaipur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on May 23 repeated its 2014 stellar performance in Rajasthan. The party won 24 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Meanwhile, its ally – the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party – won the other seat. (Click here for full list of winning candidates in Rajasthan)

The BJP candidate Bhagirath Chaudhary won from Ajmer by attaining 8,15,076 votes, while Barmer seat was grabbed by party’s Kailash Chaudhry after securing 8,46,526 votes. The Bharatpur seat was bagged by Ranjeeta Kohli who managed to get 7,07,992 seats.

Bikaner was won by Arjun Ram Meghwal against his cousin and former IPS officer Madan Gopal Meghwal. In 2014 and 2009, the seat was won by him. Meanwhile in 2004, the seat was bagged by Bollywood actor Dharmendra won the seat for the BJP.

The Jat-dominated parliamentary seat, Churu, which has been a BJP bastion for over a decade now, was won by former MP Ram Singh Kaswan’s son Rahul against Congress’ Rafiq Mandelia.

From Jhalawar seat, Dushyant Singh, the son of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, was elected for the straight fourth term. Gaining over 4.50 lakh votes, he emerged victorious against Congress’s Pramod Sharma. The constituency was represented by Vasundhara Raje in Parliament for five consecutive terms from 1989 to 2004.

BJP’s sitting MP Devi Ji Patel won against Congress candidate Ratan Devasi. Patel, who bagged over 7.70 lakh votes, had won the seat in 2009 and 2014. BJP’s was elected from the seat in 2004.

In 2014, the BJP had alone won all the 25 parliamentary seats in the state.