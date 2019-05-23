Ahmedabad: Counting of votes for Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha seats begins. Early trends would begin to emerge by 10 AM.

The Kachchh Lok Sabha constituency has seven assembly segments. In the 2014 LS elections, Vinod Lakhamashi Chavda of the BJP won with a huge margin of over 2.54 lakh votes. He had defeated Dr Dineshbhai Parmar of the Congress. This year, Chavda was again fielded by BJP to defend his seat from Congress’ Naresh Naranbhai Maheshwari and BSP’s Lakhubhai Vaghela. There are seven other candidates in the fray.

Banaskantha Lok Sabha constituency has BJP leader and Union Minister Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary as the sitting MP. However, BJP dropped Chaudhary and fielded Parbatbhai Patel whereas Congress named Parthibhai Galbabhai Bhatol as its candidate.

Patan Lok Sabha constituency covers seven Assembly segments. In 2014, Liladhar Vaghela of the BJP won by defeating Bhavsinh Rathod of the Congress. Main candidates in the fray are NCP’s Chaudhari Kirtibhai Jeshangbhai, Congress’ Jagdish Thakor, BJP’s Dabhi Bharatsinhji Shankarji and BSP’s Surajkumar Mahendrabhai Parmar. There are eight other candidates in the fray.

Mahesana Lok Sabha constituency has Jayshreeben Kanubhai Patel of BJP as the sitting MP. The main contenders this year are BSP’s Prahladbhai Natthubhai Chauhan, Congress’ A J Patel and BJP’s Shardaben Anilbhai Patel.

The Sabarkantha constituency covers seven Assembly segments. In 2014, Dipsinh Shankarsinh Rathod of BJP won with a margin of over 84,000 votes by defeating Congress’ Shankersinh Vaghela. This year, Congress’ Thakor Rajendrasingh Shivsinh has taken on the sitting MP.

From Gandhinagar, the BJP has fielded party chief Amit Shah this time. L K Advani is the sitting MP from here. Shah is contesting the Lok Sabha polls for the first time. He is pitted against Congress’ Dr C J Chavda and BSP’s Jayendra Karshanbhai Rathod. There are 17 candidates in all from here.

Ahmedabad East has Congress’ Gitaben Patel, BJP?s Patel Hasmukhbhai Somabhai and Vaghela Ganeshbhai Narsinhbhai of BSP are a few prominent candidates contesting.