Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Result: The counting of votes in Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Jhanjharpur in Bihar has been underway since 8 AM today – May 23. In Bihar, the counting is underway – Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in 16 seats, while Janata Dal (United) is also leading on 16 seats as well. The results for Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Jhanjharpur will be announced on the same day.

Baidyanath Prasad Mahto (Janata Dal (United)) blanked Indian National Congress’ Shashwat Kedar by an astounding margin of 346670 votes.

Paschim Champaran went to polls in the sixth phase on May 12. In 2014, the seat was won by Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the BJP has fielded Dr Sanjay Jaiswal against Brajesh kumar Kushwaha of the RLSP.

Purvi Champaran went to polls in the sixth phase on May 12. In 2014, the seat was won by Radha Mohan Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the BJP has fielded Radha Mohan Singh against Akash Kumar Singh of the RLSP.

Sheohar went to polls in the sixth phase on May 12. In 2014, the seat was won by Rama Devi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the BJP has fielded Rama Devi against Syed fasal Ali of the RJD.

Sitamarhi went to polls in the fifth phase on May 6. In 2014, the seat was won by Ram Kumar Sharma of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the JD(U) has fielded Dr Varun Kumar against Arjun Rai of the RJD.

Madhubani went to polls in the fifth phase on May 6. In 2014, the seat was won by Hukm Deo Narayan Yadav of the BJP. For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the BJP has fielded Ashok Kumar Yadav against Badrinath Purve of the VIP.

Jhanjharpur went to polls in the third phase on April 23. In 2014, the seat was won by Birendra Kumar Chaudhary of the BJP. For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the JDU has fielded Ram Preet Mandal against BSP’s Raj Kumar Singh and RJD’s Gulab Yadav.