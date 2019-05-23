New Delhi: While the country waits for results to emerge from the counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections and four Assembly elections, the candidates whose fate will be revealed on Thursday have turned to the almighty. Whether it is to destress or to seek His help, only the candidates would know but across the length and breadth of the country, political leaders began their day by paying obeisance to their deity. (Catch LIVE Updates of Vote Counting Here)

At the Congress office here, workers started a havan right outside. Congress leader Jagdish Sharma started the havan to ensure that party chief Rahul Gandhi becomes the next Prime Minister. He claimed that if the Congress came to power, Ram temple will be built.

BJP candidate and actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan chose to keep it low key and began by praying at home.

Actor Ravi Kishan, who is fighting on Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, offers prayers as #ElectionResults2019 will be announced today; counting of votes for #LokSabhaElections2019 to begin at 8 am. pic.twitter.com/b1d38nuq02 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 23, 2019



In Kerala, BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Kummanam Rajasekharan offered prayer at Ayyaguru Ashram, Thycaud. He is pitted against Congress’ Shashi Tharoor and Left Democratic Front candidate C Divakaran. Later Rajasekharan told ANI, “For the development of the state and welfare of its people, I think Kerala should move along with NDA govt in Delhi. Now that Kerala is coming up in mainstream, I am very much confident that I’ll win in this election.”

JD(S) Mandya candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, also the son of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, offered prayers at Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysore. BJP’s Bengaluru South constituency candidate Tejasvi Surya told media after offering prayers, “I am sure we will win. I am confident I will be able to contribute to legislation and policy-making in this country.”

It is just the matter of a day before we know how much God listened to the prayers of candidates.