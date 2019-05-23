Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Result: As per latest trends, in Barrackpore, BJP’s Arjun Singh is leading by margin of 13190 votes. INC’s Dinesh Trivedi is trailing.

In Barasat, All India Trinamool Congress’s Dr. Kakoli Ghoshdastidar is elading by margin of 105995 votes. BJP’s Mrinal Kanti Debnath is trailing.

In Basirhat, All India Trinamool Congress’s, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi is leading by margin of 311835 votes. BJP’s Sayantan Basu is trailing.

In Dum Dum, All India Trinamool Congress’s Sougata Roy has won by margin of 53002 votes.

In Joynagar, All India Trinamool Congress’s Pratima Mondal is leading by margin of 316894 votes. BJP’s DR. Ashok Kandary is trailing.

In Mathurapur, All India Trinamool Congress’s Choudhury Mohan Jatua is leading by margin of 202915 votes. BJP’s Shyamaprasad Halder is trailing.

Barrackpur was won by Dinesh Trivedi of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the BJP has fielded Arjun Singh against Congress’s Md Alam, CPI(M)’s Gargi Chatterjee and TMC’sDinesh Trivedi.

Dum Dum was won by Saugata Roy of the AITC in 2014. For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the TMC has fieldedSougata Ray against Nepaldeb Bhattacharya of CPI(M), Samik Bhattacharya of BJP and Saurav Saha of Congress.

Barasat was won by Dr. Kakali Ghoshdostidar of the AITC in 2014. For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the Dr Kakoli Ghoshdastidar of TMC, Mrinal Kanti Debnath of BJP and Subrata Dutta of the Congress.

Basirhat was won by Idris Ali of the AITC in 2014. For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the Nusrat Jahan Ruhi of TMC, Quazi Abdur Rahim of the Congress, Pallab Sengupta of CPI and Sayantan Basu of BJP.

Jaynagar was won by Pratima Mondal of the AITC in 2014. For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the Pratima Mondal of TMC, Tapan Mondal of the Congress and Dr Ashok Kandary of BJP.

Mathurapur was won by Choudhury Mohan Jatua of TMC. For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Choudhury Mohan Jatua of TMC, Dr. Sarat Chandra Haldar of CPI(M), Krittibas Sardar of the Congress and Shyamaprasad Halder of BJP.