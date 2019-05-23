Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Result: The counting of votes in Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, Maharajganj, Saran, Hajipur in Bihar has been underway since 8 AM today. In Bihar, the counting is underway – Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in 16 seats, while Janata Dal (United) is ahead on 16 seats as well. The results for Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, Maharajganj, Saran, Hajipur will be announced on the same day.

In Muzaffarpur, Ajay Nishad of Bharatiya Janata Party blanked Raj Bhushan Choudhary of Vikassheel Insaan Party by a mind-boggling margin of 345992 votes.

Veena Devi (W/o Dinesh Prasad Singh) of Lok Jan Shakti Party beat Raghuvansh Prasad Singh (Rashtriya Janata Dal) in Vaishali by 227013 votes.

In Gopalganj, Dr. Alok Kumar Suman of Janata Dal (United) thrashed Surendra Ram (Rashtriya Janata Dal) by 283818 votes.

Whereas in Siwam, Kavita Singh of Janata Dal (United) registered a smashing win over Hena Shahab (Rashtriya Janata Dal) by 96241 votes.

Janardan Singh ‘Sigriwal” of BJP in Maharajganj get the better of Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Randhir Kumar Singh by 228596 votes.

In Saran, BJP candidate Rajiv Pratap Rudy beat Chandrika Roy (Rashtriya Janata Dal) by 136531 votes.

Pashu Pati Kumar Paras of Lok Jan Shakti Party beat Shiv Chandra Ram (RJD) by a huge margin of 202409 votes.