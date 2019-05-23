Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Result: The counting of votes in Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Madhepura, Darbhanga in Bihar has been underway since 8 AM today. In Bihar, the counting is underway – Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in 16 seats, while Janata Dal (United) is also ahead on 16 seats as well. The results for Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Madhepura, Darbhanga will be announced on the same day.

In Supaul, Dileshwar Kamait of Janata Dal (United) registered a smashing win over Ranjeet Ranjan (Indian National Congress) by 264181 votes.

(Catch Complete Coverage of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Here)

Aria: Pradeep Kumar Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party won over Sarfaraz Alam (Rashtriya Janata Dal) by 136884 big margin.

In Kishanganj, Dr. Mohammad Jawed (Indian National Congress) beat Syed Mahmood Ashraf (Janata Dal (United)) by 32878 votes.

Dulal Chandra Goswami of Janata Dal (United) in Katihar beat Tariq Anwar (INC) by 57203 votes.

Santosh Kumar of Janata Dal (United) beat Uday Singh alias Pappu Singh (INC) by a whopping margin of 263459 votes.

Dinesh Chandra Yadav (Janata Dal (United)) beat Sharad Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal) by a comprehensive margin of 256659.

Gopal Jee Thakur of Bharatiya Janata Party in Darbhanga defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Abdul Bari Siddiqui by a handsome margin of 267979 votes.