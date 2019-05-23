Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Result: In Bihar, the counting is underway – Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in 16 seats, while Janata Dal (United) is also ahead on same number of seats as well. The counting of votes in Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger in Bihar has been underway since 8 AM today. The results for Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger will be announced on the same day.

Nityanand Rai of BJP has registered a comprehensive win over Rashtriya Lok Samta Party’s candidate – Upendra Kushwaha by a margin of 234140 votes. For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the BJP has fielded Nityanand Rai against Pashupati Ajay Kumar of the CPI(M) and Upendra Kushwaha of the RLSP.

Ramchandra Paswan (Lok Jan Shakti Party) thump Dr. Ashok Kumar of Indian National Congress by a whopping margin of 212684. Ealier in 2014, Samastipur was won by Ram Chandra Paswan of the LJSP. For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the Congress has fielded Ashok Kumar against Ramchandra Paswan of the LJP. Begusarai was won by Bhola Singh of the BJP in 2014. For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the BJP has fielded Giriraj Singh against Tanveer Hasan of the RJD.

In Khagaria, Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser of Lok Jan Shakti Party thumped Mukesh Sahani (Vikassheel Insaan Party) by 155981 votes margin. Last time as well, Choudhary Mahboob Ali Kaiser of the LJSP won the Khagaria seat in 2014. For Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the BSP has fielded Ramakant Chaudhari against Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser of LJP and Mukesh Sahani of the VIP.

In Bhagalpur, Ajay Kumar Mandal of Janata Dal (United) defeated Shailesh Kumar Alias Volu Mandal (Rashtriya Janata Dal) by a fair margin of 178790 votes.

Girdhari Yadav of Janata Dal (United) emerged victorious from his constituency in Banka by 140523 vote margin against Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav of – Rashtriya Janata Dal.

In Munger, RAJIV RANJAN SINGH ALIAS LALAN SINGH of Janata Dal (United) won over NILAM DEVI (Indian National Congress) by 93615 votes.