Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP Calls Key Meeting Tomorrow To Discuss Names Of Candidates
Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Aam Aadmi Party has called a meeting tomorrow, to discuss the names of the candidates.
New Delhi: The different political parties of India are gearing up for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 which are expected to be held in the last leg of April or early May. The preparations for the once-in-five-years General Elections have begun and candidates have also started to announce names of candidates and their collaborations with other political parties in terms of seat sharing. In a latest news update, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced that the political party will be holding an important meeting tomorrow, on February 27, to discuss in detail, the names of the candidates for the General Elections 2024. Here’s all you need to know..
