‘Our Fight Against Ideology Of Hate, Nothing Personal Against PM Modi, Shah’: Tejashwi Yadav At INDIA Bloc Mega Rally

Tejashwi Yadav speaks at the INDIA bloc's mega rally at Mumbai's Shivaji park. (Screengrab)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Sunday asserted that the opposition INDIA bloc’s fight was not personally against Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah, but against the “ideology of hate” allegedly propagated by the ruling BJP.

Addressing the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Manzil’– INDIA grouping’s mega rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Yadav said the need of the hour was the protect the diversity and brotherhood in the nation and dismantle hateful ideologies which have plagued the country over the past decade.

‘Modi wholesaler of lies’

Launching a blistering attack on the Prime Minister, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader called Narendra Modi a “manufacturer and wholesaler of lies”.

“Modi is a manufacturer, wholesaler and distributor of lies, but truthful people like us are not scared,” the former Bihar deputy chief minister asserted, adding that those in the Maharashtra government are “dealers and not leaders”.

The ruling alliance in the state comprises the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the BJP and the Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party.

“In Maharashtra, only MLAs are made to defect but in Bihar they (BJP) hijacked my chacha,” he said, an apparent reference to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar changing sides and returning to the NDA after dumping the RJD.

‘Misuse’ of probe agencies will be poll issue

Tejashwi Yadav, the son and heir apparent of former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, also alleged that the BJP is “misusing” central agencies such as ED and CBI to topple opposition governments in states.

Yadav said the misuse of probe agencies like the CBI and ED against the INDIA alliance leaders will be an issue in the Lok Sabha polls.

Talking to reporters on his arrival at Mumbai airport earlier in the day, Yadav said, “The ED and CBI are working against the alliance partners and it is the issue on which the alliance will fight the elections.”

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) comprises the Congress and more than 20 opposition parties, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Electoral bonds is BJP’s ‘white collar corruption’: Stalin

Earlier, speaking at the INDIA bloc rally, DMK chief MK Stalin dubbed the now-scraped electoral bonds as “white collar corruption” of the ruling BJP and accused Prime Minister Modi of “defaming” the opposition parties by calling them corrupt.

Addressing the mega rally, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister claimed the BJP started “fearing” the word India, and stopped using it since the opposition named its alliance INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).

“This is fear. PM Modi has started defaming us as corrupt, but electoral bonds proved that BJP is corrupt. It’s white collar corruption of the BJP,” said Stalin.

(With PTI inputs)

