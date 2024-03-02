Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Announces First List of 195 Candidates, PM Modi To Contest From Varanasi | Full List Here

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Announces First List of 195 Candidates, PM Modi To Contest From Varanasi. There will be 47 young candidates on the list, with 28 females. The first list of candidates includes 34 central ministers and the Lok Sabha Speaker, says BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Full List

Arunachal Pradesh: Kiren Rijiju

Silchar: Parimal Shukla Vaidya

Varanashi: PM Modi

Dibrugarh: Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi: Bansuri Swaraj

North Goa: Shripad Naik

North Delhi: Manoj Tiwari

Gandhinagar: Amit Shah

Porbandar: Mansukh Mandaviya

Udampur: Dr Jitendra Singh

Godda: Nishikant Dubey

Guna: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Vidisha: Shivraj Singh Chauhan

Bhopal: Sadhvi Pragya

Bikaner: Arjun Ram Meghwal

Jodhpur: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Chittorgarh: CP Joshi

Kota: Om Birla

Tripura West: Biplab Dev

Guatam Buddh Nagar: Mahesh Sharma

Mathura: Hema Malini

Lucknow: Rajnath Singh

Amethi: Smriti Irani

Faizabad: Lallu Singh

Gorakhpur: Ravi Kishan

Azamgarh: Dinesh Lal Sharma

Balurghat: Sukanto Majumdar

Hooghly: Locket Chatterjee

Asansol: Pawan Singh

Kathi: Subhendu Adhikari

