Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Announces First List of 195 Candidates, PM Modi To Contest From Varanasi | Full List Here
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Announces First List of 195 Candidates, PM Modi To Contest From Varanasi. There will be 47 young candidates on the list, with 28 females. The first list of candidates includes 34 central ministers and the Lok Sabha Speaker, says BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Full List
Arunachal Pradesh: Kiren Rijiju
Silchar: Parimal Shukla Vaidya
Varanashi: PM Modi
Dibrugarh: Sarbananda Sonowal
New Delhi: Bansuri Swaraj
North Goa: Shripad Naik
North Delhi: Manoj Tiwari
Gandhinagar: Amit Shah
Porbandar: Mansukh Mandaviya
Udampur: Dr Jitendra Singh
Godda: Nishikant Dubey
Guna: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Vidisha: Shivraj Singh Chauhan
Bhopal: Sadhvi Pragya
Bikaner: Arjun Ram Meghwal
Jodhpur: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Chittorgarh: CP Joshi
Kota: Om Birla
Tripura West: Biplab Dev
Guatam Buddh Nagar: Mahesh Sharma
Mathura: Hema Malini
Lucknow: Rajnath Singh
Amethi: Smriti Irani
Faizabad: Lallu Singh
Gorakhpur: Ravi Kishan
Azamgarh: Dinesh Lal Sharma
Balurghat: Sukanto Majumdar
Hooghly: Locket Chatterjee
Asansol: Pawan Singh
Kathi: Subhendu Adhikari
