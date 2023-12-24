Home

News

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Cluster Meetings To Begin From January 15, Here’s What Ruling Party Is Aiming At

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Cluster Meetings To Begin From January 15, Here’s What Ruling Party Is Aiming At

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are expected to be held in April-May of next year and political parties have started their preparations. BJP will begin cluster meetings from Jan 15; know the ruling party's target vote share..

Representative Image

New Delhi: The State Assembly Elections 2023 are over and now, the political parties are gearing up for the mega-elections, the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, that will decide their and the nation’s fate for the next five years. Amid preparations for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has set a target of achieving a 50 per cent vote share. Along with this, the party will start cluster meetings after January 15 and Yuva Morcha will hold 5000 conferences across the country. Know all about the preparations being done by BJP, their target vote share and what are they expecting from the General Elections 2024…

Trending Now

General Elections 2024: Target Vote Share For BJP

The two-day meeting of BJP national office-bearers concluded on Saturday. In this meeting, BJP has set a target of achieving a 50 per cent vote share in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Along with this, the party will run a campaign across the country to connect with new voters. The BJP will organise programmes at booth level to connect with new voters. According to sources, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked all the officials in the meeting to ensure a bumper victory margin in the Lok Sabha elections.

You may like to read

PM Modi and These Leaders To Address Cluster Meetings

As mentioned earlier, the cluster meetings for Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will begin from January 15, 2023. Cluster meetings will be organized by dividing Lok Sabhas across the country into clusters. In these clusters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP President JP Nadda will address public meetings.

New Voter Conferences By Yuva Morcha On Jan 24

Yuva Morcha will start new voter conferences on January 24. The BJP Yuva Morcha will organise 5,000 conferences across the country. Along with this, social conferences will also be organised across the country. It was said in the meeting that party leaders should not wait for the announcement of the list of candidates. Every BJP leader must now gear up to ensure victory by a record margin in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Campaign For Ram Mandir Celebrations From Jan 1

Along with this, BJP has decided to run a campaign for Ram Mandir celebrations starting January 1, in which BJP workers will go door to door in all the villages across the country and encourage ten crore families to participate in Diya Lightning programs for Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony is slated to happen on January 22, 2024 and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.