Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Likely to Release 1st Candidate List in Jan-end as Deadlock Over Seat-sharing in INDIA Bloc Continues

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The BJP is expected to announce candidates for 150-160 seats by the end of this month to consolidate votes and ensure maximum utilisation of resources.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As only a few months are left for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the BJP, which is seeking a third consecutive term in the Centre, is likely to release the first candidate list by January-end. In the meantime, the party has stepped up preparations for the general elections and will convene a meeting of its National Council in mid-February to lay out final guidelines for its leaders from across the country. On the other hand, the deadlock over seat-sharing continues in the INDIA Bloc even as the members said that there is no difference among them over the issue.

Party sources told Indian Express the BJP has decided to prune its current batch of Lok Sabha members even as it has set its eyes on contesting maximum number of seats in the general elections.

BJP’s First Candidate List to be Out by This Month

The report said the BJP is unlikely to give tickets to candidates above the age of 70 unless they are “unavoidable”. In this regard, the BJP is expected to announce candidates for 150-160 seats by the end of this month to consolidate votes and ensure maximum utilisation of resources.

BJP’s Central Election Committee to Meet Soon

BJP’s Central Election Committee, headed by PM Modi, could meet in January-end to clear the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

In 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is looking to contest a maximum number of seats. In the last Lok Sabha elections, the party had fielded 437 candidates.

Deadlock Over Seat-sharing Continues in INDIA Bloc

In the meantime, the deadlock over seat-sharing continues in INDIA Bloc even as many of its members said that there is no difference of opinions over the issue.

As seat-sharing talks are going on between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the discussions between the two parties are going on positively.

“I am telling you formally, all speculations appearing in newspapers or TV channels are nowhere near the truth. The discussions between Congress and us have been going in a positive manner,” Bharadwaj told ANI on Wednesday.

Refusing to share details of the discussions being held between the two parties, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said, “We believe that whatever discussion is going on behind closed doors should stay behind closed doors.”

Bharadwaj said that the AAP and the Congress are holding discussions as “responsible alliance partners” and do not want to hold talks on minor issues at present.

Sanjay Raut Says No Difference on Seat-sharing Formula

Earlier this month, Shiv Sena (UBT faction) leader Sanjay Raut said that there are no differences over seat sharing in Maharashtra, adding that a detailed discussion also happened on the inclusion of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in the alliance.

The meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders was held at the residence of Congress leader Mukul Wasnik.

Sanjay Raut said, “All of the members of Maha Vikas Aghadi came out of the meeting with a smile. Maha Vikas Aghadi members–Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP–sat down to discuss seat-sharing. I want to assure everyone that we will fight elections together. We have no differences about seat sharing. We discussed in detail about the Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and all have agreed to include them in the MVA and INDIA bloc.”

