Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP’s Central Election Committee To Meet Today, Likely To Finalise More Candidates

The BJP earlier released an initial list of 195 candidates on March 2, who will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024 and is likely to finalize the candidates for the remaining seats.

BJP's Central Election Committee to meet toda

New Delhi: The BJP’s Central Election Committee will meet on Monday at its headquarters in the national capital in an effort to keep one step ahead of its competitors before the approaching Lok Sabha elections. As per the reports of ANI, candidates for a few more Lok Sabha seats would probably be decided upon during the meeting. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners of the BJP from Maharashtra, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, and Bihar will also be present at the meeting. The report further stated that the allies are expected to talk about seat-sharing with the party’s upper leadership.

Newly Joined Turncoats In BJP

In the presence of Tarun Chugh, the party’s general secretary, four leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and one of the Congress joined the BJP earlier on Sunday in New Delhi. Former MPs Godam Nagesh and Sitaram Naik, together with former MLAs Saidhi Reddy and Jalagam Venkat Rao, were the four BRS turncoats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is running for a third consecutive term in the Lower House from Varanasi, topped the BJP’s initial list of 195 candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, which were revealed on March 2.

Prominent BJP Candidates Contesting LS Polls

34 ministers from the Center and the States make up the list of the 195 contenders, and two of them are previous chief ministers. The National Democratic (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), secured 303 seats in 2019, while the oldest party managed just 52 seats. It is anticipated that the Lok Sabha elections would take place in April or May of this year.

BJP’s Strategic Plan Towards Victory

As the political landscape continues to evolve, the BJP’s Central Election Committee remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring a robust and comprehensive representation across all constituencies. With a keen eye on optimizing its electoral strategy, the party aims to field candidates who embody its principles and resonate with the aspirations of the electorate.

The meeting is poised to witness high-level deliberations, with senior party leaders strategizing to capitalize on emerging electoral dynamics and capitalize on BJP’s organizational strength. The selection of candidates will be a carefully calibrated process, aimed at maximizing the party’s electoral footprint and leveraging its grassroots support base.

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP remains firmly focused on its mission to secure a resounding mandate, driven by its vision for inclusive development and transformative governance. The Central Election Committee’s deliberations today are expected to mark a crucial milestone in the party’s electoral roadmap, setting the stage for a spirited and determined campaign in the days ahead.

(With inputs from ANI)

