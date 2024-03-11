Home

News

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress CEC To Finalise Candidates For Remaining Seats, Here’s What To Expect

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress CEC To Finalise Candidates For Remaining Seats, Here’s What To Expect

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Congress CEC is expected to meet today, to finalise the candidates for the remaining seats. Congress Prez Kharge and Rahul Gandhi are expected to be part of it...

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are round the corner and every political party has been preparing for these polls, for many-many months. Ahead of the General Elections, whose date may be announced soon, political parties have begun announcing their candidates from different seats. Recently, Congress released a list of candidates and the constituencies from which they would be standing for elections. In a latest development, the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress party is expected to meet today and decide the candidates for the remaining seats. Here’s what to expect from this Congress CEC Meeting…

Lok Sabha Elections: Congress CEC Second Meeting Today

As mentioned earlier, the second meeting of the Congress party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) will be held at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi on Monday evening, party sources said. According to party sources, the meeting has been convened at 6 pm and will be chaired by party national president Mallikarjun Kharge. Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi are also expected to attend the meeting.

Discussions On These Lok Sabha Seats

According to a report by news agency ANI, the sources said that discussions will be held on the Lok Sabha seats of Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, Congress released its first list of candidates for 39 Lok Sabha constituencies on March 8. The names have been announced for Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshwadeep, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Telangana, and Tripura.

Of the total 39 candidates announced, 16 are from Kerala, seven from Karnataka, six from Chhattisgarh, and four from Telangana. Two from Meghalaya and one each from Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, and Lakshwadeep. The list of 39 candidates was released after the first Central Election Committee meeting, which was held on March 7. Addressing the press conference, KC Venugopal said, “Out of these 39 candidates, 15 are from General category and 24 are from SC, ST, OBC, and minorities.”

A list of 195 candidates has also been released by the current ruling party, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP); this is the party’s first list. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are likely to be held in April-May this year. Ahead of the elections, another major development is the resignation of the Election Commissioner Arun Goel; now, two out of three positions of the Election Commission are vacant.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.