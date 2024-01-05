Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Discusses Poll Strategy, Manifesto, Seat Sharing at Key Meet

The party's committee on seat-sharing also held final discussions with the Congress president at his residence, where former party chief Rahul Gandhi was also present.

New Delhi: With Lok Sabha Elections round the corner, the Congress on Thursday initiated discussions on the party’s strategy, manifesto and seat sharing. The party also discussed the route map for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, a hybrid version of the earlier foot march.

As the top leadership of the party got into a huddle at the Congress headquarters to give final shape to their plans, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge told party leaders to unite by sinking their differences and not talk out of turn on sensitive issues outside the party line that often causes embarrassment.

Sources said the party decided to concentrate with full strength on around half the Lok Sabha seats where the Congress stands a chance of victory. They added that the Congress is looking to contest more than half the total seats. The sources said the party has asked the state units to begin the process of candidate selection and provide the first list.

It is likely to announce screening committees for all states by this week and candidate selection would start immediately, the sources add, noting that the party would declare the first list of candidates “very soon”.

Separately, the party initiated discussions for manifesto formation as the committee formed in this regard met for the first time and held discussions on key issues to be included in the party’s alternative positive agenda to be presented to people.

The party’s committee on seat-sharing also held final discussions with the Congress president at his residence, where former party chief Rahul Gandhi was also present. The committee, of which Mukul Wasnik is the convener and has former chief ministers Ashok Gehlot and

Bhupesh Baghel in it, held final talks and suggested the way forward to the party leadership. The panel has already talked to all state units on seat-sharing talks with other parties. In his inaugural address, Kharge alleged the BJP is raising emotive issues to hide its failures of 10 years in power at the Centre.

“They deliberately involve Congress in every issue,” Kharge said at the meeting of party leaders from across the country.

“We have to unite and give a befitting reply to the lies, deceit and wrongdoings of the BJP on

grassroots issues in front of the people,” Kharge said as he asked the leaders to sink their differences, not raise internal issues in the media and work as a team.

He lauded Sonia Gandhi’s services as Congress president for 25 years and how she worked in every state to ensure that the Congress-led UPA defeated the NDA in 2004 and remained in power for 10 years.

He lauded Sonia Gandhi's services as Congress president for 25 years and how she worked in every state to ensure that the Congress-led UPA defeated the NDA in 2004 and remained in power for 10 years.