Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress To Contest On 16 Out Of 20 Seats In Kerala, Check Details Here

To discuss the candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party will have its second Election Committee meeting in the nation's capital on March 11.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrived at the party headquarters on Thursday to discuss candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

New Delhi: Following the party’s Central Election Committee meeting held on Thursday, Kerala Congress MLA and Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan said that the Congress will be contesting for 16 seats in the state, with the allied parties contesting for the remaining four seats. The Revolutionary Socialist Party (B) and Kerala Congress (Joseph) will each receive one seat, while the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is anticipated to contest on two seats, he said.

“We are contesting for 16 out of 20 seats in Kerala. Our allied parties are contesting for the remaining four seats. The CEC selected the nominees for those sixteen seats today. The applicants’ identities will be revealed by the AICC on Friday, said Satheesan.

Will Rahul Gandhi Contest From Kerela?

Regarding rumors that K C Venugopal and Rahul Gandhi might contest elctions from Kerala, Satheesan declined to comment, claiming that he is not “competent” to make such an announcement.

When Will Congress Declare Candidates List?

Prior to the meeting, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrived at the party headquarters on Thursday to discuss candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

“We had the first central election committee concerning the parliament candidates. Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, and Lakshadweep were the final seats that we have decided upon. The process is underway, and an official announcement is forthcoming,” said Congress general Secrectary KC Venugopal.

Major Decision on March 11

The spokesperson will speak, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said when asked if he would contest the Lok Sabha.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot stated,”It was a good discussion. Discussion was held on all the seats. As soon as CEC decides, you will be told. Whatever decision is taken AICC will brief.”

Following the meeting, Congress leader Deepak Babaria stated that the CEC believes that the discussion should take place on March 11. Former party presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are among the committee’s members, which is chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Lok Sabha polls are most likely to be held in April-May this year.

Strategic Developments

This announcement by the Congress comes amidst intense political activity in Kerala, as parties gear up for the crucial electoral battle. With its strong presence and historical significance in Kerala politics, the Congress’s decision to contest the majority of seats underscores its commitment to strengthen its foothold in the region.

The allocation of seats also signals the Congress’s determination to counter the challenges posed by rival political parties in Kerala. As the political landscape continues to evolve, the Congress’s strategic move sets the stage for an intense electoral contest, with each party competing for supremacy in the state.

(With Inputs from ANI)

