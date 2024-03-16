Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates Announcement: When And Where To Watch LIVE Stream By Election Commission

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date Announcement: The Election Commission is scheduled to announce the election date for the upcoming general election today. You can watch the live streaming of the EC briefing here.

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India is set to announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, March 16. It will also simultaneously announce the dates of the assembly elections in four states (Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh). In a post on X (formerly Twitter) a spokesperson of the ECI said, “Press Conference by Election Commission to announce the schedule for #GeneralElections2024 and some State Assemblies will be held at 3 pm tomorrow ie Saturday, 16th March. It will be live streamed on social media platforms of the ECI”.

The Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, and newly appointed Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar will address the media at around 3 pm.

"Press conference by the Election Commission to announce the schedule for general elections 2024 & some state assemblies will be held at 3 pm tomorrow, ie March 16. It will be live-streamed on social media platforms of the ECI," it said.

The EC’s social media platforms will stream the press conference live. Notably, the briefing will also be streamed live on the Election Commission’s official YouTube channel. It can be streamed here.

The Lok Sabha term will end on June 16 and a new House must be constituted before the ending of the term. Notably, the term of the assemblies is also going to end in states such as Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha in June.

In 2019, the Election Commission announced the schedule on March 10. The seven-phased voting was conducted from April 11 to May 19. The results of the general elections were declared on May 23 in which the BJP clinched the victory with thumping majority. The saffron party won a total of 303 seats, leaving the grand-old party behind at 52 seats.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the poll body will decide on holding Lok Sabha Elections and Assembly Elections together or separately in Jammu and Kashmir after reviewing the security situation.

Political parties have already begun announcing their candidates for the general elections. BJP has so far released two lists of candidates. Congress has also released two lists of candidates for the polls.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission on March 14 uploaded data on electoral bonds on its website as received from SBI. Future Gaming and Hotel Services and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd were among the top donors to political parties.

Various petitions were filed before the top court challenging amendments made to different statutes through the Finance Act 2017 and Finance Act 2016 on the ground that they have opened doors to unlimited, unchecked funding of political parties.

(with agency inputs)

