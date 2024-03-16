Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 1.84 Cr First Time Voters, 47.1 Cr Women Voters, Informs ECI

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is announcing the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections on Saturday. The announcement is being streamed live on social media platforms of the ECI. It will also simultaneously announce the dates of the Assembly Elections in four states (Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh). During the press briefing, the Commission has informed that a total of 1.84 crore voters are going to vote for the first time. It also informed that the total number of women voters are 47.1 crore who are going to cast their vote in this term.

Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar says, “We have 1.8 crore first-time voters and 19.47 crore voters between the age group of 20-29 years…” pic.twitter.com/2BFDRVtIQw — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

