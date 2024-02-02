Home

News

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi To Give ‘Victory Mantra’ To BJP Leaders On Feb 18

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi To Give ‘Victory Mantra’ To BJP Leaders On Feb 18

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi will give the victory mantra to BJP workers, where all the members of the National Executive Committee and all the members of the National Council have been invited.

X@BJP4India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Major political parties are intensifying their campaigns as the dates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 get closer. In the run-up to the elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) National Executive and National Council in Delhi on February 18. In the meeting-cum-brainstorming session of the ruling party, the BJP will have all of its dignitaries, and the plan for the coming elections will be discussed. Notably, the BJP’s National Executive and National Council will meet in Delhi on February 17–18 to discuss the upcoming elections, as per a report by news agency ANI.

Trending Now

Apart from all the members of the National Executive Committee, all the members of the National Council have been invited. MPs (Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha), MLAs, Legislative Council members, and former MPs have also been called to this meeting. National officials from all fronts will also participate in this meeting, the party letter said.

You may like to read

Notably, the BJP has initiated preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The two-day meeting in Delhi will involve participation from all national office bearers of various party wings. Additionally, state office bearers, core committee members, discipline committee, finance committee, and election committee members, along with former state presidents, will be present.

Meeting Invitation Sent To Top BJP Leaders

The meeting has also extended invitations to Lok Sabha cluster in-charges, Lok Sabha coordinators, and Lok Sabha conveners. National spokespersons, state chief spokespersons, state media coordinators, social media coordinators, and IT coordinators have also been invited. State presidents and general secretaries of fronts, along with regional coordinators of various departments, will attend the two-day session, party letter said

Furthermore, district presidents, mayors, municipal chairpersons, and heads of municipal councils and municipal panchayats from across the country are expected to participate. District panchayat heads, state-level board members, and municipal heads are also encouraged to join, it added.

The national team, including leaders responsible for different programmes, regional and department heads, and organisational in-charges, will contribute to the discussions during this two-day meeting. With over ten thousand participants, the party machinery for the Lok Sabha elections will be fine-tuned. Additionally, proposals acknowledging the achievements of the Modi government, such as the resolution on issues like the Ram Mandir and Article 370, will be passed.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.