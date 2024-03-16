Lok Sabha Elections Schedule LIVE Updates: EC To Announce Lok Sabha Poll Dates, Phases Today At 3PM

live

Updated: March 16, 2024 8:58 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Lok Sabha Election Schedule 2024 Live Updates: The Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar-led Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday. The much-anticipated announcement will be made during a press conference in New Delhi at 3PM, where the election body will disclose crucial details such as the dates, phases, and result declaration. The declaration of the Lok Sabha election date for 2024 follows the recent appointment of two new Election Commissioners – Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu. After the announcement of the Lok Sabha election date for 2024, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into effect. This means that political parties, candidates, and the government must adhere to the guidelines set by the ECI regarding their speeches, announcements, election manifestos, and other related activities.
Live Updates

  • Mar 16, 2024 8:58 AM IST

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a press conference at 3:00 PM to announce the schedule of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

  • Mar 16, 2024 8:42 AM IST

    Lok Sabha Elections Schedule LIVE Updates: Who is Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, new Election Commissioner

    A retired IAS officer of the 1988 batch from Uttarakhand cadre, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu served as the Secretary to the Lokpal. He was appointed as the EC on February 3 this year, on contract basis for a period of one year. His term was till February 4, 2025.

    As part of the Central government, he has served in the Ministry of Education (formerly known as the Ministry of Human Resource Development).

  • Mar 16, 2024 8:23 AM IST

    Lok Sabha elections date 2024 LIVE: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a press conference at 3:00 PM to announce the schedule of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

  • Mar 16, 2024 8:13 AM IST

    Lok Sabha Elections Schedule LIVE Updates: Who won the Lok Sabha election 2019?

    The General Elections of 2019 witnessed the BJP-led NDA alliance achieving a landslide victory by securing 353 out of the total 543 official seats. With BJP alone claiming 303 seats, a clear majority was established. On the other hand, the main opposing party, the Indian National Congress, saw a modest increase in seat count from 44 in 2014 to 52 in 2019.

  • Mar 16, 2024 7:46 AM IST

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Schedule LIVE Updates: About 960 million voters will be eligible to cast their votes in the coming general election

