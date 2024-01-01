Home

News

PM Modi’s Third Term ‘Most Plausible Outcome’, BJP Win ‘Almost An Inevitability’ – Declares Column In Leading UK Daily

PM Modi’s Third Term ‘Most Plausible Outcome’, BJP Win ‘Almost An Inevitability’ – Declares Column In Leading UK Daily

A leading UK Daily has predicted PM Modi's third consecutive win at the Centre and has called it a 'plausible outcome' and 'almost an inevitability'. Read to know more..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: The New Year has begun and there’s a lot India, as a nation is looking forward to, in 2024. To begin with, is the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Another major event for India, in the first half of 2024 are the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 which will decide the nation’s future for the coming five years. In a major declaration, a very popular UK-based daily has declared that PM Modi’s third term at the Centre is a ‘plausible outcome’ and that the BJP win is ‘almost an inevitability’. Read to know what the daily has to say about the upcoming General Elections 2024…

Trending Now

Leading UK-Daily Declares BJP Win As ‘Almost An Inevitability’

A column by Hannah Ellis-Peterson, in the UK-based daily, The Guardian, pointed to the saffron sweep in the three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have added more strength and momentum to the BJP going into the crucial Lok Sabha elections next year. After assembly wins in three states, PM Modi himself didn’t hold back from predicting that “this hat-trick has guaranteed the 2024 victory”, the column noted.

You may like to read

“The recently formed coalition of all major opposition parties — which goes by the acronym INDIA — is yet to unite on crucial issues, though it has vowed to fight the BJP collectively,” the piece read further, adding, “The general sense is that a BJP win is almost an inevitability at this stage,” said Neelanjan Sircar, a fellow at the Centre for Policy Research. “The question is more: what factors will shape the scale of the victory?”

Win For PM Modi And BJP ‘Most Plausbile Outcome’

In India’s current political landscape, the consensus among political analysts is that a win for Modi and the BJP is the “most plausible outcome”, Ellis-Peterson added in her piece. “The prime minister’s popularity as a political strongman, alongside the BJP’s Hindu nationalist agenda, continues to appeal to the large Hindu majority of the country, particularly in the populous Hindi belt of the north”, the column read, adding, “At the state and national level, the apparatus of the country has been skewed heavily towards the BJP since Modi was elected (PM) in 2014”. The column noted further that while the regional opposition to the BJP was strong in pockets of south and east India, nationally it is seen as ‘fragmented and weak’.

Factors Shaping Scale Of Victory As Told By The Guardian

In the factors shaping the scale of victory, pointing to the BJP’s ‘nationwide pre-election push’ — ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, the column stated that it features the deployment of ‘thousands of government officers’ to towns and villages across the country over the next two months, “tasked with speaking about the BJP’s successes over the past nine years”. The Ministry of Defence is also setting up 822 ‘selfie points’ at war memorials, defence museums, railway stations and tourist attractions where people can take photos of themselves with a cutout of PM Modi, The Guardian reported. “PM Modi rose to power in 2014 largely on the back of an anti-incumbency wave while his re-election victory in 2019 was all but secured after India carried out airstrikes on Pakistan, after a terrorist incident a few months before the polls, resulting in a storm of national security sentiment in his favour,” wrote Ellis-Petersen.

‘Unclear If BJP Would Be Able To Repeat Landslide Mandate Like 2019’

However, she added in her piece that it was ‘unclear’ if the BJP would be able to repeat its landslide mandate like 2019. The party’s position remains uncertain in the crucial states of Bihar and Maharashtra, the column noted, adding that issues such as ‘jobs and inflation’ could affect voting the pattern. “BJP’s dominant victories in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have reaffirmed PM Modi’s popularity. Though (the) PM has little to do with state elections, which are designed to elect local assembly members, the BJP strategically put Modi front and centre of their campaigns in the place of local leaders, where he appeared at dozens of rallies to directly appeal to voters and present himself as the embodiment of the party,” The Guardian column read further.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.