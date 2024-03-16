By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: YSRCP Announces Candidates For 25 Seats in Andhra Pradesh
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Saturday released a list of 25 candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh. Th
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Saturday released a list of 25 candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh.
This is developing news.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.