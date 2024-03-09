Lok Sabha Elections: BJP, Jana Sena, Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP Reach Seat-Sharing Deal

Reportedly, the seats BJP is demanding for the Lok Sabha are Araku, Hindupur, Tirupati, Rajampet, Rajahmundry, Narasapuram and Visakhapatnam.

The BJP has come to an electoral deal with Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena in Andhra Pradesh as it takes a major stride towards bringing back one of its former allies to the NDA fold. This comes after extensive discussions as the two parties were in talks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and the Andhra Pradesh assembly polls.

According to a report in India Today, the deal was finalised around midnight on Friday. As per the deal, the Jana Sena and BJP are likely to get nearly eight seats, out of the total 24 Lok Sabha seats. For the Andhra Pradesh assembly, the two parties are likely to get between 28 and 32 seats, sources told the publication. The remaining assembly seats are expected to be allotted to the TDP.

Reportedly, the seats BJP is demanding for the Lok Sabha are Araku, Hindupur, Tirupati, Rajampet, Rajahmundry, Narasapuram and Visakhapatnam. In the first meeting, TDP offered four seats to tBJP including Tirupati, Araku, Rajahmundry and Rajampet.

“Primarily, we have agreed to contest the upcoming polls together. TDP will become part of NDA. Right now, seat sharing and other modalities are being worked out. One meeting between our leader Chandrababu Naidu and home minister Amit Shah has already happened. There are certain remaining issues which will be sorted out in the second meeting on Friday evening,” TDP MP K Ravindra Kumar told ET.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party dominated both elections five years ago, winning 22 of the state’s 25 Lok Sabha seats and 151 of its 175 Assembly segments.

The BJP – which contested both on its own – failed to win a single seat in either. An alliance with state parties is unlikely to generate a significantly different outcome for the saffron party, but will boost its overall score and help reach the ‘abki baar 400 paar’ target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

