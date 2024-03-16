Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Full Schedule, Phase-wise Dates Announced; Check Details

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 have been officially scheduled by the Election Commission, with phase-wise dates now announced. Check Details here.

Published: March 16, 2024 3:02 PM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Full Schedule, Phase-wise Dates Announced; Check Details
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Full Schedule, Phase-wise Dates Announced; Check Details (ANI photo)

Election Commission’s briefing on the schedule and phases of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls has commenced. The much-anticipated dates and phases of the general elections are expected to be revealed shortly.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.