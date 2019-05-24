New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registered a humongous win in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. As per the official data (partial) released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday morning, the BJP had bagged 288 seats and was leading on 15 out of total 542 Parliamentary constituency seats. Meanwhile, the Congress had won 50 seats and leading on 2.

With the BJP managing to gain full majority, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the country’s first non-Congress leader to retain the power. He is also the third Prime Minister, after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, to achieve that feat.

Meanwhile on Friday, amid the victory celebrations, the Union Cabinet will meet in the evening around 5 PM to recommend the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. After the Cabinet’s recommendation is passed in the form of a resolution, President Ram Nath Kovind will dissolve the present Lok Sabha, the term of which is ending on June 3.

The 17th Lok Sabha has to be constituted before June 3 and the process to form a new House will be initiated when the three Election Commissioners meet the President in the next few days to hand over the list of newly-elected members.

After the meeting of the Union Cabinet, the Council of Ministers, which also comprises ministers of state, will meet at the South Block office of the Prime Minister, official sources were quoted as saying in a PTI report on Thursday.

The voting was staggered between April 11 and May 19 in which around 67 per cent of the nearly 900 million eligible people exercised their franchise to elect 542 members of the Lok Sabha from a total of 8,049 contestants.