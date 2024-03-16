Lok Sabha Elections Schedule LIVE Updates: EC To Announce Lok Sabha Poll Dates, Phases Today At 3PM

Lok Sabha Election Schedule 2024 Live Updates: The Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar-led Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday. The much-anticipated announcement will be made during a press conference in New Delhi at 3PM, where the election body will disclose crucial details such as the dates, phases, and result declaration. The declaration of the Lok Sabha election date for 2024 follows the recent appointment of two new Election Commissioners – Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu. After the announcement of the Lok Sabha election date for 2024, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into effect. This means that political parties, candidates, and the government must adhere to the guidelines set by the ECI regarding their speeches, announcements, election manifestos, and other related activities.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates on the Lok Sabha elections 2024 as the Election Commission of India reveals the detailed schedule and guidelines for the upcoming electoral exercise.