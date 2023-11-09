LS Ethics Panel Adopts Draft Report Against Mahua Moitra By 6:4 Majority, Recommends Expulsion

Home

In its report, the Lok Sabha Ethics panel has recommended immediate expulsion of TMC leader Mahua Moitra from the House.

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee adopted the draft report on the 'cash-for-query' charges against Mahua Moitra by a 6:4 majority.

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on Thursday adopted the draft report on the ‘cash-for-query’ charges against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra by a 6:4 majority, panel chairman Vinod Sonkar said, adding that the committee will submit a detailed report to Speaker Om Birla on Friday.

The report was supported by six members of the ethics panel while four members opposed it, Sonkar said.

“The recommendation report by the Parliament Ethics Committee has been adopted by the Committee with a 6:4 majority. Congress MP Preneet Kaur is one of the six MPs who supported the draft. A detailed report is being submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker tomorrow…The action, whatever it is, will be taken by the Speaker,” Sonkar said.

Four opposition members who opposed the report, said the panel’s recommendation was “prejudiced” and “incorrect”.

According to sources, Preneet Kaur, a Congress MP, is believed to have voted in support of the report.

Panel recommends Moitra’s expulsion from Lok Sabha

According to reports, citing sources, the Ethics Committee, in its report, has recommended the immediate expulsion of Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha. “This is perhaps the first time the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha has recommended the expulsion of an MP,” a PTI report quoted a retired Lok Sabha Secretariat official as saying.

Former secretary general of the Lok Sabha P D T Achary said the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee report will now be sent to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The speaker may order that it be published, he said.

Sources said the panel recommended Moitra’s expulsion from the House.

In 2005, 11 MPs were expelled from Parliament in another “cash-for-query” case but those expulsions were recommended by the Rajya Sabha Ethics Committee and a Lok Sabha Inquiry Committee.

During the next session of Parliament, the committee chairman will table the report in the House and thereafter there will be a debate on it, followed by a vote on a government motion for the member’s expulsion, Achary said.

The committee had earlier heard Moitra, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who filed the complaint against her, and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai.

Based on information shared by Dehadrai, the BJP MP accused Moitra of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

Moitra has denied the charge of receiving any pecuniary benefit.

Moitra’s login used 47 times from UAE

In its report, the Ethics Panel has accused Mahua Moitra of being involved in ‘unethical conduct’ and sharing her ID login and password with unauthorised persons which was used gain access at least 47 times from the UAE.

As per the sources, the draft report on Mahua Moitra’s cash-for-questions case reveals that she visited the UAE four times from 2019 to 2023 while her login was accessed several times, the ANI report said.

“On 47 occasions, her member portal login credentials were accessed from Dubai,” according to the draft report of the ethics committee.

The Ethics Committee has sought details reports from Information Technology (IT) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding IP address and location. It also seeks MHA’s input on the dangers of sharing login credentials, emphasizing the legal consequences under Section IT ACT 2000.

However, the draft report suggested several findings including, “The serious misdemeanours on the part of Mahua Moitra calls for severe punishment. The Committee, therefore, recommend that Mahua Moitra, MP may be expelled from the Membership of the Seventeenth Lok Sabha.”

“In view of the highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal conduct of Mahua Moitra, the Committee recommend for an intense, legal, institutional inquiry by the Government of India in a time-bound manner,” it added.

‘Unethical conduct’

The draft report further said, “Unethical Conduct’ and ‘Contempt of the House’ by Mahua Moitra by way of accepting money – cash and kind, amenities and various other facilities by Mahua Moitra, MP from Darshan Hiranandani, Business Tycoon, based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.”

“The ‘money trail’ of cash transaction between Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani as a part of ‘quid pro quo’ should be.”

The comprehensive draft report spans approximately 500 pages.

Further report stated that “Darshan Hiranandani, an Indian national with UAE residential rights.

Cash-for-query row

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Mahua Moitra, accusing the TMC leader of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for cash and gifts.

(With inputs from agencies)

